Listen Live
Reality TV Stars

Bravo’s ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ In Limbo After 2 Seasons

Published on May 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Source: Scott Gries / Bravo

Bravo’s reality series Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, which features young, Black Gen Z professionals dealing with their drama while in Martha’s Vineyard, recently wrapped its second season. However, a potential third season of the show has yet to be given a proper greenlight.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

Deadline reports that Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is currently “paused.”

Reportedly, the cast had to fight to even have reunion special, which its first season lacked, in order to smooth over personal issues left unresolved at season 2’s end.

The reunion special did happen on Sunday, May 26 and concluded its sophomore season with Bravo’s Andy Cohen serving as its host. Members of its cast include Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, a brand manager and stylist, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, a screenwriter whose husband didn’t appear in season 2 due to his deployment and Preston Mitchum, an attorney and activist, among others.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is the diverse spin-off of Bravo’s Summer House which tracks out of pocket, and usually white, NYC professionals in the Hamptons over the summer months.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Source: Scott Eisen / Bravo

Being put on “pause” doesn’t mean Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is canceled, but there is no timeline as to when and if it will return.

Bravo’s ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ In Limbo After 2 Seasons  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

swimming pool blue water in tile stainless stair 24 items
News

Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations

Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers 18 items
Sports

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Schedule

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close