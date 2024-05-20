Listen Live
MC Lyte Announces Her First Album In 10 Years

Her new single "Woman" is out now.

Published on May 20, 2024

One of our greatest pioneers is making a return. MC Lyte has announced her first album in over 10 years.

As reported by WBLS the Brooklyn, New York native is preparing a comeback. On a recent episode of That’s That Joint on Rock The Bells Radio she revealed that she has a project in the works. I got a new record. I’m working on it right now” she said. The new single is out, it’s [called] “Woman”. The new record is coming.” When asked by Grandmaster Caz for more details she confirmed the album’s timing. “The album comes out August 9 and the next single comes out June 9.”

The “Paper Thin” MC went on to explain that she was hesitant to start rapping again but was encouraged by some of peers to pick up the pen and pad. She recalled a conversation she had with LL Cool J saying “but what about you? Stop being scared, put out some music.” MC Lyte also revealed that Nas’s record “Where Are They Now” also inspired her to come back. “And then of course, Nas, he gives a call out to all people of the late ’80s, early ’90s. I slipped in at the end of the ’80s, but a lot of my success came from the ’90s. So he’s just like, ‘Where y’all at? Drop some music.’”

MC Lyte is the first female MC to release a solo album with Lyte As A Rock in 1988. Her last album Legend was released in 2015. You can listen to her newest single “Woman”, which features Salt, Big Daddy Kane and Raheem DeVaughn, below.

