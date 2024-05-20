Listen Live
News

Vince Staples Announces Final LP With Def Jam, ‘Dark Skies’

Vince Staples, now 30, signed with the label when he was 19.

Published on May 20, 2024

2023 AfroPunk Brooklyn

Vince Staples has been a professional recording artist for much of his teenage and adult life and one chapter of his musical journey is closing. The Long Beach, Calif. star shared that his upcoming album Dark Skies will be his final release with Def Jam Recordings.

Vince Staples, 30, has released several acclaimed projects while signed with the famed label but has been a vocal critic of the music and entertainment industry. With Dark Skies, Staples is ending his relationship with the label he signed with at 19.

From Instagram:

Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings. I released my first project under their banner, Shyne Coldchain Vol 2, a year later. I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I’ve found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times. 5.24.24

With the critical success of his Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, it isn’t known where his creative endeavors will land him after the release of Dark Skies, which hits DSPs on and beyond on May 24.

From the looks of the Instagram caption, perhaps this will find Vince Staples revealing what he’s learned in his newfound clarity.

Photo: Getty

Vince Staples Announces Final LP With Def Jam, ‘Dark Skies’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

