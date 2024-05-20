Listen Live
Ken Griffey Jr to Drive Pace Car for the 2024 Indy 500

Published on May 20, 2024

2024 Seoul Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

Source: Masterpress / Getty

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. will drive the pace car and lead the field to the green flag to begin the 108th Indianapolis 500 this Sunday.

The car Griffey will drive is a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.

“Driving the Pace Car and leading the field to start the Indy 500 is one of the coolest experiences,” Griffey said. “I came to the track a few years ago as a photographer and look forward to seeing the race from a different perspective.”

Griffey was the first overall pick in the 1987 draft and a 13-time All-Star. His 630 home runs rank as the seventh-most in MLB history. Griffey also won 10 Gold Glove Awards in center field.

He is tied for the record of most consecutive games with a home run (eight, with Don Mattingly and Dale Long).

Griffey was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.  He also was inducted into both the Mariners Hall of Fame and the Reds Hall of Fame.

Corvette has paced “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” more times than any car. The 2024 race marks the 35th time for Chevrolet to pace dating back to 1948.

The post Ken Griffey Jr to Drive Pace Car for the 2024 Indy 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

