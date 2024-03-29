Listen Live
Big Sean Rocks NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Big Sean is trying to create some buzz for his upcoming album, but Kendrick Lamar and company isn't making it easy...

Published on March 29, 2024

Basketball Mayhem
Rolling Loud California 2024

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

For the past week and change Big Sean has been back on his grizzly as he gears up for the release of his next LP, and while the Hip-Hop world continues to buzz about Kendrick Lamar’s pending battle with Drake and J. Cole, Big Sean keeps on doing his thing hoping everyone remembers he’s a pretty damn good rapper too.

On Wednesday (March 27), the Detroit representative became the latest artist to partake in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert and did not disappoint. Rocking the library for what felt like a quick 25 minutes, Sean went into his bag. And with the help of a live band and some backup singers, the Sean Don artists broke out some of his biggest hits including “IDFWU,” “Marvin & Chardonnay,” and even some mixtape cuts such as “Supa Dupa Lemonade.”

Taking the opportunity to give fans a taste of what they can expect from him going forward, Big Sean treated listeners to a new never-before-heard cut, “On Up,” which was dedicated to the son he shares with Jhené Aiko, Noah.

Bravo, sir. Bravo.

Check out Big Sean’s Tiny Desk Concert, and let us know which song in the series is your favorite performance in the comments section below.

Big Sean Rocks NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

