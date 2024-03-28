Listen Live
Entertainment

Watch: ‘A Look Inside’ Jordan Peele Produced Action Thriller Film ‘Monkey Man’

Published on March 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
A Look Inside 'Monkey Man'

Source: Courtesy / Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele produced film Monkey Man debuted an inside look featurette ahead of its release. Read more about the thriller film and watch “A Look Inside” clip of its behind the scenes action.

Oscar nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Hotel Mumbai, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

The film’s international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Makarand Deshpande (RRR), Jatin Malik in his film debut, and Zakir Hussain (Duranga).

Monkey Man is produced by Patel, Peele, Jomon Thomas p.g.a., Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee p.g.a., Christine Haebler, Sam Sahni and Anjay Nagpal.

Serving as executive producers are Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskaya, Jason Cloth, Suraj Maraboyina, Adam Somer, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney and Steven Thibault.

Monkey Man debuts in theaters Friday, April 5.

Watch “A Look Inside” featurette of Monkey Man below:

Watch: ‘A Look Inside’ Jordan Peele Produced Action Thriller Film ‘Monkey Man’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

Watch: ‘A Look Inside’ Jordan Peele Produced Action Thriller Film ‘Monkey Man’

WIZ MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win FOUR Tickets to Nicki Minaj!

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Cleveland Guardians v. Cincinnati Reds
Sports

2024 Reds Opening Day: What You Need to Know

Basketball Mayhem
Contests

2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest

Remy Ma's Prohibition Surprise Birthday
News & Gossip

5 Rappers Turned Preachers

Foodie Friday Katch the Kitchen WHM
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Katch the Kitchen

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close