In the early 2000’s, young black girls had only a hand full of on-screen teen idols to look up to, and this next guest happens to have been one of them.
From hit shows like All That to That’s So Raven, everyone’s TV cousin Giovonnie Samuels is doubling down on her ‘Quiet on Set‘ documentary statements and giving the real behind child acting in Hollywood!
Giovonnie Samuels discusses “known secrets” of the industry and tells about some of her personal experiences witnessing malpractices on set.
Samuels credits other child actors (like Jennette McCurdy) for “opening the floodgates” for exposure of the truth, and shows support for former co-stars (like Orlando Brown) by detailing the struggles of child actors and actresses.
Giovonnie is still living out her acting dreams, and helping up-and-coming talent do the same. Her company, GS Acting Workshops provides classes and industry consulting. For more information visit GSActingWorkshops.com
Former Nickelodeon Child Star Giovonnie Samuels Talks ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ was originally published on themorninghustle.com
