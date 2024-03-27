2024 Reds Opening Day: What You Need to Know

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready to celebrate the return of Cincinnati Reds baseball with the highly anticipated Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Thursday, March 28! The 105th edition of the parade kicks off at noon, preceding the home game at Great American Ball Park against the Washington Nationals. With the festivities comes a series of road closures and special events, so here’s a rundown of what to expect:

Road Closures:

Several streets in the Findlay Market area will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, including Race Street, Elm Street, Findlay Street, and others. Additional closures along the parade route and surrounding areas will commence from 11:15 a.m. until the parade passes, affecting Liberty Street, Central Parkway, Race Street, Fifth Street, and various cross streets. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and be mindful of parking restrictions. Full list here:

Liberty Street: Closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway.

Closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway. Central Parkway: Closed between Vine Street and Elm Street.

Closed between Vine Street and Elm Street. Race Street: Closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street.

Closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street. Fifth Street: Closed between Elm Street and Sentinel Street.

Closed between Elm Street and Sentinel Street. 15th Street: Closed between Republic Street and Elm Street.

Closed between Republic Street and Elm Street. 14th Street: Closed between Elm Street and Republic Street.

Closed between Elm Street and Republic Street. 13th Street: Closed between Race Street and Vine Street.

Closed between Race Street and Vine Street. 12th Street: Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street.

Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street. Court Street: Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street.

Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street. Ninth Street: Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street.

Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street. Eighth Street: Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street.

Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street. Seventh Street: Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street.

Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street. Sixth Street: Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street.

Closed between Elm Street and Vine Street. Vine Street: Closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.

Closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street. Walnut Street: Closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.

Closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street. Main Street: Closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.

Closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street. Sycamore Street: Closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.

Closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street. Broadway: Closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.

Parade Details:

The parade will begin at the intersection of Race and Liberty streets, proceeding south on Race to Fifth Street, then east on Fifth Street to Sentinel Street. Expect road closures and increased congestion, so plan accordingly. The parade route spans 1.4 miles and typically draws large crowds, so arrive early to secure a good viewing spot.

Opening Day Game:

Following the parade, the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Washington Nationals at 4:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park. Tickets for the Reds’ Opening Day game are available for purchase from third-party resellers, with prices varying. Options include Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats. Prices for Opening Day tickets typically start around $100.

Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season

Bar Recommendations:

For those looking to enjoy libations along the parade route, several bars will be open before, during, and after the parade, including Maplewood Kitchen and Bar, Cobblestone OTR, Fountain Bar, Uncle Leo’s, Holiday Spirits, Taft’s Ale House, and The Flock.

As Cincinnati gears up for the return of baseball season, the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade promises to be a highlight of the city’s longstanding traditions.