Listen Live
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Jazmine Sullivan's fans show love for the singer as she emerges back on the music scene.

Published on March 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
jazmine sullivan 65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jazmine Sullivan fans are buzzing after the soulful songstress announced she is joining the “Serenade” Tour with Maxwell starting this September. The fall tour appearance marks Jazmine’s second time on tour with the “Sumthin’ Sumthin’” crooner and her return to music after taking a hiatus after the passing of her mother, Pamela Sullivan.

Jazmine told fans the news on March 25 via social media. “I know I’ve been quiet, and I thank you all for being patient and giving me the space I needed,” the “Let It Burn” singer captioned her announcement. The recent social post is her first public one in nearly 6 months.

The 36-year-old has been open about taking time to grieve after her mother passed away from breast cancer. She called her mother her “biggest influencer” and frequently took her to major moments in her life and career, such as the Time100 Most Influential People gala in 2022.

Jazmine Sullivan’s fans show love for the singer as she emerges back on the music scene.

Jazmine’s break from music has created much anticipation and support from fans. And her tour post energized her base, offering long-awaited opportunities to see the Grammy winner on stage again.

Celebrities, friends, and family alike quickly jumped into the singer’s comment section. “Whaaat?! Hitting up Max right now. I’ve Gotta catch this one,” wrote Tichina Arnold, expressing hype for the music event. “We love you and have been praying for you! Can’t wait to see you on stage!!!🙏🏽💐💐💐,” wrote a fan, showing love.

We applaud Jazmine for taking time for love, self-care, and reflection and join others in looking forward to her return to the stage.

Jazmine will join Maxwell and October London on a new tour starting in September. The multi-stop event begins in Hollywood. Florida and continues into 25+ cities such as Chicago, San Diego, CA, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Tickets will be available on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

RELATED

Jazmine Sullivan Looked Fly At The Beale Street Music Festival In A Custom Leather Set

Jazmine Sullivan Lit Up The Stage In A Sequin House Of Cyndarella Look

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Basketball Mayhem
Contests

2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest

Foodie Friday Katch the Kitchen WHM
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Katch the Kitchen

Foodie Fridays Big Jays Place Black History Month
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: Big Jay’s Place

Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: The Night Kap

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close