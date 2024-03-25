Listen Live
‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts

Published on March 25, 2024

Mandii B on The Morning Hustle

Source: Reach Media Inc. / other

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast is taking it to court.

OG Podcaster and Content Creator Mandii B has never been one to hold her tongue, and she clearly isn’t starting now! She takes to Instragram Live with a ‘My Last Words’ video to address the now very-messy ending of ‘See, The Thing Is…’ podcast with ex co-host Bridget Kelly. Not only is she spilling the details, but she plans to take legal action and is dropping all the receipts explaining why.

“I am fully taking legal action moving forward, because this absolutely played out in a way that was not my intent…Unfortunately…It got messy.” -Mandii B

Mandii B recently joined The Morning Hustle to discuss ‘See, The Thing Is…’ split, Jess Hilarious comments, and so much more!

Click for Part Two of Mandii B on The Morning Hustle!

 

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

