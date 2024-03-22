Listen Live
Entertainment

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: In Cleveland To Host ‘Beyoncé Fan Day’ On March 29

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Cleveland To Host 'Beyoncé Fan Day' On March 29

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Cleveland To Host ‘Beyoncé Fan Day’ On March 29
“Beyoncé Fan Day” is scheduled for Friday, March 29, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
On the same day as the release of her new album “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé will organize an event where fans can honor her and learn about the musicians who
have inspired and affected her music over the years.
This is what attendees may anticipate from the event: Beyoncé’s playlist, which includes both old and new album tracks, is playing nonstop. Highlights of unique artifacts

from Beyoncé’s career, such as her ensemble from the music video for “Run The World (Girls)” and items from people who have inspired her music, can be found at the
Foster Theater Photo Op at the Long Live Rock Letters.
Not only that, but Francesca Royster, the 2023 Ralph J. Gleason award winner, will discuss her book “Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions,” which centers on
Black performers in the country music genre. With a reservation, Royster’s event is free.
  • What are your thoughts on Beyonce’s phrase, “This ain’t a country album, it’s a Beyoncé album?”

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: In Cleveland To Host ‘Beyoncé Fan Day’ On March 29  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: In Cleveland To Host ‘Beyoncé Fan Day’ On March 29

Basketball Mayhem
Contests

2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 & Tickets to 21 Savage!

Incognito and Misses Prom Hook Up Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

Foodie Friday Katch the Kitchen WHM
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Katch the Kitchen

Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: The Night Kap

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close