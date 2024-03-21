Listen Live
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend: Welcome New Addition To The Family

Published on March 21, 2024

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have another set of legs in their household, a new bird.

Chrissy posted a carousel of photos with the caption, “Week in review!! Sports, food, *NSYNC, jello for papa and we have a temporary new bird!”
Chrissy filmed her son Miles as he walked with a sticky note to the birdcage that read, “Audrey, do you like our family?”

They didn’t share how long Audrey will take residence in their home, but it’s obvious she’s so loved.
  • Have you ever fostered an animal?
  • Did you have a hard time giving them up?

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend: Welcome New Addition To The Family  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

