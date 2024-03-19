Listen Live
Entertainment

The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
TikTok and United States flag

Source: UCG / Getty

 

If you think American teens are bugging out over the proposed TikTok ban that’s currently seeking Senate approval after being passed by U.S. lawmakers, just wait until the rest of the world gets in tune!

…and yes, it appears the whole globe might be ready to rid themselves of the viral video platform. Next up: The United Kingdom:

 

RELATED: Amanda On Not Being Invited to Black Spaces | The Amanda Seales Show

We thought it would make for some interesting conversation here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly being that invested interest by any government entity in how civilians use publicly free platforms (read: censorship!) will always affect us on a deeper level.

Get in on the convo below right here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show

St. Patrick's Day Bar
Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Cincinnati

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 & Tickets to 21 Savage!

Basketball Mayhem
Contests

2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

Incognito and Misses Prom Hook Up Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

Foodie Friday Katch the Kitchen WHM
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Katch the Kitchen

Foodie Fridays Big Jays Place Black History Month
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: Big Jay’s Place

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close