Listen Live
Entertainment

Travis Kelce: In Talks To Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?’ Reboot

Travis Kelce: In Talks To Host 'Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?' Reboot

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Travis Kelce In Talks To Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?’ Reboot
Travis Kelce is in talks with Amazon Prime Video to host a reboot of the game show ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’
‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’ originally ran on Fox from 2007 to 2009 and featured contestants answering grade-school questions alongside actual fifth graders
while comedian Jeff Foxworthy served as the host.

There have since been several reboots of the show, including one in 2015 on Fox with Jeff Foxworthy as the host and another in 2019 on Nickelodeon with John Cena

hosting.
According to an interview, the new show would feature celebrity guests answering questions alongside contestants instead of children.
If Kelce does agree to this deal, he could tape all the episodes in the off-season so it doesn’t interfere with the Chiefs’ season.
  • What’s your favorite game show?

Travis Kelce: In Talks To Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?’ Reboot  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

Travis Kelce: In Talks To Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?’ Reboot

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 & Tickets to 21 Savage!

St. Patrick's Day Bar
Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Cincinnati

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

Basketball Mayhem
Contests

2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest

Foodie Friday Katch the Kitchen WHM
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Katch the Kitchen

Foodie Fridays Big Jays Place Black History Month
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: Big Jay’s Place

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close