YG & Saweetie Profess Their Love During Live Performance

Published on March 16, 2024

Basketball Mayhem
Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Urban One

It appears rappers YG and Saweetie have put breakup rumors to rest after professing their love for one another during YG’s performance at Rolling Loud California on Friday, March 15th. Previous reports indicated that the two had recently parted ways, however after sharing a brief moment on stage at the festival YG walked behind Saweetie repeating the phrase “I love you, girl,” which prompted a response “I love you too, baby.” Check out the romantic moment between the rappers below.

