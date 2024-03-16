101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Glorilla has revealed that she is close to being ready to release her next album, and is looking for help from her fans when it comes to choosing a release date. The Memphis rapper took to social media platform X to make the grand reveal that the album is finished, writing “My project READY. What Friday yall want me to drop it on ?????”

Check out Glorilla’s message to her fans and some of their album release suggestions below.

Glorilla Enlists Fans’ Help With Choosing Album Release Date was originally published on hiphopnc.com