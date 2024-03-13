101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Longtime Local 12 anchor John Lomax, who co-anchored “Good Morning Cincinnati” for 32 years, passed away at the age of 72. The family confirmed his death, citing complications from pneumonia during a hospital stay. Lomax had been a fixture at WKRC for 39 years before retiring in 2022.

Lomax was remembered by colleagues and viewers alike as more than just a news anchor. Described as the “heart and soul” of Local 12, he was known for his kindness, generosity, and dedication to both his work and his community. Throughout his career, he served as a mentor to many, offering support and guidance to his colleagues.

During his time at Local 12, Lomax covered a wide range of stories, but one of his favorites was reporting on the Super Bowl in 1989. He was also deeply involved in charity work, particularly with the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League.

Lomax is survived by his wife, Donna, his children Lindsey and Brandon, and his grandchildren. His legacy at Local 12 and in the Cincinnati community will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

Visit local12.com for additional remembrance of John Lomax.

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72 was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com