Listen Live
Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
John Lomax Channel 12 Cincinnati

Source: WKRC / Radio One Cincinnati

Longtime Local 12 anchor John Lomax, who co-anchored “Good Morning Cincinnati” for 32 years, passed away at the age of 72. The family confirmed his death, citing complications from pneumonia during a hospital stay. Lomax had been a fixture at WKRC for 39 years before retiring in 2022.

Lomax was remembered by colleagues and viewers alike as more than just a news anchor. Described as the “heart and soul” of Local 12, he was known for his kindness, generosity, and dedication to both his work and his community. Throughout his career, he served as a mentor to many, offering support and guidance to his colleagues.

During his time at Local 12, Lomax covered a wide range of stories, but one of his favorites was reporting on the Super Bowl in 1989. He was also deeply involved in charity work, particularly with the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League.

Lomax is survived by his wife, Donna, his children Lindsey and Brandon, and his grandchildren. His legacy at Local 12 and in the Cincinnati community will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

Visit local12.com for additional remembrance of John Lomax.

 

LATEST:

Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

Browns Sign Backup QB Jameis Winston

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

Foodie Friday Katch the Kitchen WHM
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Katch the Kitchen

WIZ Music Curator Challenge February
Contests

Win $250 & Tickets to Drake & J. Cole!

Local

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

Sweet Potato Pie
Features

Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: The Night Kap

513 Heat with DJ EZ 2023
Original

Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat

Foodie Fridays Big Jays Place Black History Month
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: Big Jay’s Place

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close