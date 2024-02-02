101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Disney+ Can Cancel Your Subscription if Caught Password Sharing

If you have Disney Plus, you may want to check and see if you have an email from them because they’ve just dropped a new rule that’s a game-changer.

In the email, Disney alerted subscribers of changes to its “Subscriber Agreement” that you should be aware of.

If you’re a Disney Plus subscriber, beginning March 14, Disney Plus can “limit or terminate” your account if you’re caught sharing your password.

This change in vocabulary doesn’t mean Disney will go on a termination spree, but they are letting you know they can if they like.

What do you think about the way streaming services are treating customers?

What’s your biggest gripe when it comes to streaming services?

Disney+: Can Cancel Your Subscription If Caught Password Sharing was originally published on rnbcincy.com