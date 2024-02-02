Artist Development and Popping Sh*t with Dess Dior | Posted on the Corner

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

One of Instagram’s favorite IT girls, Dess Dior, has come a long way since her teenage debut as a rapper and is still just getting started.

After the release of her 8-song 2022 album RAW, she tells Incognito and DJ Misses the reason behind her newly developed focus on releasing singles only.

“I feel like I need to just consistently release singles and build that engagement, so when I do drop a project, I’ll have everyone all ears,” she said.

Her most recent single, Leave Her Alone featuring Detroit-native Skilla Baby and New Orleans-native Rob49 is an anthem for the independent boss women, who still want to enjoy a soft-life.

“It’s all about how you feel about yourself, how you carry yourself…how you view yourself is how the world views you.” Dess Dior

Known for her sass, style, and personality, Dess is making it known that she is a coming hard with artistry as well!

If you haven’t watched this full interview POTC interview, leave us alone.

Stream Dess Dior’s ‘Leave Her Alone’ On All Streaming Platforms!

