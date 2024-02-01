Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

The InstaGrammys: Vote for YOUR Favorite Grammy Nominee!

Published on January 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
InstaGrammys Social Promotion

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

The 66th Annual GRAMMYs are live this Sunday, and we’re putting the voting power in YOUR hands!

We wanna know who YOU want to win each Rap and R&B music category!

Watch the GRAMMYs with us LIVE on Sunday, February 4th 8:00P.M. EST, hosted by Trevor Noah.

VOTE BELOW

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close