Snoop Dogg has partnered with the Los Angeles Chargers to form a new youth flag football league. Snoop, in conjunction with the NFL team’s Chargers Impact Fund, will work together to provide young members of the community opportunities to develop life skills as they enjoy their favorite sport. The Snoop Dogg Youth Flag Football League is set to kick off its first season on March 7th, 2023. Check out more information about the program below.
Snoop Dogg Announces Youth Flag Football League With NFL Team was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams’ Accusations In Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
Meek Mill’s Ex-Friend Dean Alleges Meek Mill Abused Nicki Minaj
-
Foodie Friday's: BlaCk Coffee
-
Foodie Friday's: Braxton Brewing Co.
-
101.1 The Wiz High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]