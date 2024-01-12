Foodie Friday’s: King’s Corona Latin Kitchen & Cantina

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The first Foodie Friday of 2024 is here! Let’s eat:

King Corona Latin Kitchen & Cantina, situated at 9421 Civic Centre Blvd. in West Chester, is a recent addition to the restaurant scene, bringing the vibrant flavors of Latin American cuisine to the north of Cincinnati.

This newly opened gem boasts a full-service bar and transforms into a lively night club every Friday and Saturday, offering a unique late-night dining experience until 2 am.

“Foodies” had the pleasure of sampling an array of dishes that showcased the diverse and rich flavors of Latin American cuisine. Take your pick from the refreshing Liquid Mary-Juana and Horny Juanita to the exquisite Queen’s Passion and The Drunk Bee— the drink menu alone is a journey of flavors!

This adventure continued with standout dishes like the Camarones Bang-Bang, Empanadas Colombianas, and Guacamole Casero. The Johnny Deep, Churrasco Argentino, and Churrasco Sinaloense are several other plates you should keep an eye out for.

For those looking to explore Latin American eateries in a vibrant and welcoming setting with some familiar menu items, King Corona is a must-visit destination! To plan your next dine in adventure, visit https://www.kingcoronalatinkitchen.com.

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok