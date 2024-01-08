Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals they got a big win over the Cleveland Browns in the Battle of Ohio game.
Unfortunately, with the win the Bengals are still out of the playoffs this year.
Via Fox19
Running back Joe Mixon scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter and got 1,000 rushing yards for the season.
Minutes into the second quarter, rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas brought in the third touchdown and kicker Evan “Money Mac” McPherson booted the extra point. Later in the second quarter, McPherson kicked three more.
https://x.com/Bengals/status/1744067540731781271?s=20
Cincinnati: Bengals Get The Win Against The Browns was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams’ Accusations In Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
Foodie Friday's: Braxton Brewing Co.
-
Foodie Friday's: BlaCk Coffee
-
101.1 The Wiz High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes
-
Kanye West Apologizes To Jewish Community For His Antisemitic Remarks, Social Media Reacts
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]