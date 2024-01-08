Cincinnati: Bengals Get The Win Against The Browns

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals they got a big win over the Cleveland Browns in the Battle of Ohio game.

Unfortunately, with the win the Bengals are still out of the playoffs this year.

Running back Joe Mixon scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter and got 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Minutes into the second quarter, rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas brought in the third touchdown and kicker Evan “Money Mac” McPherson booted the extra point. Later in the second quarter, McPherson kicked three more.

