101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Alyese!

Our girl called in because she met and hit it off with a man she met while attending church service. All seemed well until she realized that their religious commitments were significantly different.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Alyese shared that she loves attending church service on Sundays but her new boo go to many other engagements at the church and even gets upset with her when she doesn’t want to be his plus one! Alyese says the dealbreaker happened when she invited him to attend her birthday trip and Dubai but he stated that he had to pray about it first and then later declined the invitation. Alyese is wondering if her new boo really isn’t that into her or if he’s too committed to the church for her liking.nListen to what the Hustlers had to say about it and let us know your thoughts!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Have a problem or a question you need advice on? Call us and leave a voicemail on the Hustle Hotline at 1866-HUSTLE-8 and tune in to Asking For A Friend weekdays on The Morning Hustle Show with Kyle and Lore’l weekdays at 7:30 am EST.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: The Man I Met At Church Is Too Religious! was originally published on themorninghustle.com