CLOSE
Reminder: 2024 Is A Leap Year
2024 is finally here – and it will be an extra-long wait until 2025.
That’s because 2024 is a Leap Year, meaning we all get an extra day on February 29th.
Why do we have Leap Years? Because the Earth takes a little more than 365 days to orbit the Sun (365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds to be exact.) Adding an extra day every four
years keeps us from gradually moving out of sync with the seasons.
There are exceptions – years divisible by 100 are not Leap Years, unless they’re also divisible by 400 (so 2100 won’t be a Leap Year, but 2000 was.)
Each Leap Year, an estimated 5 million ‘Leap Year’ babies are born on Feb. 29th, meaning they technically only get a birthday once every four years.
- What do you plan to do with your extra day?
Cincinnati: Reminder 2024 Is A Leap Year was originally published on rnbcincy.com
More from 101.1 The Wiz
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
Foodie Friday's: Braxton Brewing Co.
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years
-
Foodie Friday's: BlaCk Coffee
-
Williamsburg Owner, Pleads Guilty to $165M Mortgage Fraud
-
Beavercreek Walmart Shooting: Four Injured, One Dead
-
LO DOWN: Beyonce Renaissance Film Debuts In Theaters Worldwide!