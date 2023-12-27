Cincinnati: A Woman Accused Of Throwing A Knife At Her Baby Daddy On Christmas Eve

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A woman named Meranda Nause has been accused of throwing a knife at the father of her kids on Christmas eve.

The man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Via WLWT

According to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Dave Wood, Nause allegedly threw a knife at the man’s stomach after he came home drunk, threw a drink on her and lunged at her.

According to prosecutors, when officers arrived, both Nause and the victim said they didn’t know who stabbed him, but the children revealed that Nause was responsible.

In court on Tuesday, Nause’s attorney said that she was protecting herself.

A judge set Nause’s bond at $50,000 and ordered her to stay away from the victim.

