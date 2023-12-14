Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A beloved Cincinnati staple, Coney Island amusement park, will close its doors at the end of the year following its annual drive-thru Nights of Lights holiday event. The park, in operation since 1886 with the addition of the Sunlite Pool in 1925, recently unveiled new attractions, including a sports alley, fowling, and disc golf.

Coney Island‘s rich history traces back to apple farmer James Parker, who transformed his 400 acre land into a popular picnic destination along the Ohio River. Over the years, the park evolved with additions like lakes and rides, culminating in the opening of the Sunlite Pool in the 1920s—the world’s largest recirculating swimming pool at the time.

Management revealed that Coney Island will be sold to Music & Event Management Inc., a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. MEMI plans involve a $118 million “entertainment campus” expected to open in spring 2026. Despite the challenging decision to close, the owners expressed confidence that MEMI and the CSO will bring new excitement to the historic location.

In a statement on their site, Coney Island acknowledged the millions of patrons and employees who contributed to creating wonderful memories for families. The park emphasized its commitment to offering fresh and unique entertainment experiences.

All season pass purchases for the 2024 season have been fully refunded, and credit card payments will be credited accordingly. Cash or gift card purchases will be refunded via check and mailed to the pass holder’s address.