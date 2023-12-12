Teyana Taylor Celebrated Her 33rd Birthday In A Striking Red Rick Owens Gown

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor celebrated her 33rd trip around the sun in a red, structured Rick Owens gown that screamed fly while hugging her curvaceous body.

Miami was not ready for Teyana Taylor’s birthday swag. The multi-hyphenate blessed Art Basel with a star-studded party in honor of her bornday, and the entire celebration looked lit! Stars like Janelle Monae, Muni Long, and Leomie Anderson were in the building.

Teyana Taylor in Rick Owens

Taylor was the star of her party in a red, floor-length Rick Owens gown that she bodied in every sense of the word. The sleeveless dress featured shoulder pads, pockets, and a cut-out in the stomach area, exposing the artist’s flat stomach. It belted out at the legs, giving it a mermaid vibe. Opera-length sleeves with zippers were connected to the top of the dress, giving the entire garb a street-style vibe. The Harlem native topped her look off with a half-up, half-down hairdo equipped with bangs that framed her perfect face. She wore soft, glam makeup to complete her look.

Taylor shared some pictures and a video from her celebration that showed the songstress having a great time with friends and family. Her adorable daughters were in the building draped in black looks and dancing like their lives depended on it. Taylor posed for pictures, smiled, and greeted guests with such zest. The songwriter wrote a sincere post on Instagram regarding her birthday, thanking God and her loved ones. “Embracing the present, I stand at the threshold of the unknown, ready to inscribe new chapters in the book of life. Here’s to the intricate dance of time and the wisdom it unfolds. In Jesus name, Amen .THANK YOU to all my family & friends that came out to celebrate me on such a special day for me. I feel so full ,” wrote Taylor.

Happy Birthday, Teyana! May you continue to level up!

