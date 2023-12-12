101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Burrow is always doing good.

This time he gifted his teammate Jake Browning his personal suite so that his friends and family could watch the game.

Via Fox19

When Burrow addressed the media after learning his season was over, he stressed how important it was for him to be around the team. The Bengals are on a two-game winning streak and are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot with six teams now 7-6 in the AFC.

Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the win on Monday night over the Jaguars.

Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow Gifts Personal Suite To Browning was originally published on rnbcincy.com