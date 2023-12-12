Joe Burrow is always doing good.
This time he gifted his teammate Jake Browning his personal suite so that his friends and family could watch the game.
Via Fox19
When Burrow addressed the media after learning his season was over, he stressed how important it was for him to be around the team. The Bengals are on a two-game winning streak and are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot with six teams now 7-6 in the AFC.
Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the win on Monday night over the Jaguars.
Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow Gifts Personal Suite To Browning was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati/Tri-State Area
-
Ohio Announces Minimum Wage Increase for 2024
-
Radio One In Partnership With Metro Sorta Presents Stuff The Bus!
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
Beavercreek Walmart Shooting: Four Injured, One Dead
-
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Remainder Of The Season With Torn Ligament
-
Ohio Approves Abortion Rights & Legalizes Recreational Marijuana