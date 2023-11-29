‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Greenlit For Fourth Season Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

When season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan wraps, you can rest assured there will be a fourth season to keep the story of young Kanan Stark going.

Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is coming in hot on Friday, December 1, and Starz let the cat out of the bag early. It will return with a fourth season, and production will begin this week with Sascha Penn returning as showrunner and executive producer.

“We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in ‘Power.’ We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that, they will demand more,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ.

What We Know About Season 3 of Raising Kanan

While we don’t know exactly what will happen in season 4 of Raising Kanan, we know what to look forward to when season 3 premieres Friday at midnight ET on the Starz app.

The Thomas family is recovering after a mob hit almost cancels Christmas for all of them. Raq (Patina Miller) has a new lease on life and wants out of the game after Unique (Joey BADA$$), but Kanan (MeKai Curtis) isn’t buying and is looking to spread his wings free of his lying mother.

Returning for season three are Omar Epps (Detective Malcolm Howard), London Brown (Uncle Marvin), Hailey Kilgore (Jukebox), Malcolm Mayes (Uncle Lou-Lou), Shanley Caswell (Detective Burke), and Antonio Ortiz (Famous).

Season 3 also introduces Grantham Coleman as “Ronnie” plus Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as “Snaps” and “Pops,” who are all new adversaries to the Thomas family.

