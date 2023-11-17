The Super Bowl hopes for the Cincinnati Bengals just took a huge hit. Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season due to a torn ligament suffered during Thursday’s 20-34 loss versus the rival Baltimore Ravens.
MORE BENGALS COVERAGE ON WIZNATION.COM
- Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Remainder Of The Season With Torn Ligament
- Bengals Sign Margus Hunt, Waive Andrew Brown
- Could Cincinnati Host The NFL Draft?
According to Head Coach Zac Taylor, he will more than likely need surgery.
Burrow immediately grabbed his right arm in pain after throwing a touchdown to running back Joe Mixon in the second quarter of last night’s matchup. After trying to warm up, Burrow headed to the locker room and was ruled out with a sprained wrist. An MRI that the injury was more serious.
Now the 5-5 Bengals will have to rely on Backup QB Jake Browning. Browning, who signed with the Bengals in 2021, struggled in the game, was 8-of-14 passing for 68 yards and a touchdown, most of which was during the team’s final drive. Now the Undrafted QB from the University of Washington will try to help lead a team with Super Bowl aspirations but has struggled with injuries throughout most of the season.
Burrow will finish the season with 2,309 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a QBR of 53.5%.
The Bengals return Paycor Stadium on November 26th to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rivalry game that is not a must-win for the Bengals to stay in playoff contention
-
11-Year-Old Dead, 5 Children Shot in the West End
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Foodie Friday's: Braxton Brewing Co.
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati/Tri-State Area
-
WIZ Turkey Drop Contest
-
Local Rapper Gets Prison For Promoting Prostitution
-
TropHouse: Skylar Blatt Took Over WIZ Studios