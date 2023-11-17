Foodie Friday’s: BlaCk Coffee

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

BlaCk Coffee, located at 824 Elm St., is a hidden gem in the heart of the city. A pioneer as the first Black-owned coffee shop in Cincinnati, it brings a unique flavor to the vibrant Central Business District.

The menu has diverse options, from the wholesome Veggie Quiche and delectable Turkey Sausage Quiche to signature drinks like the Whoa Latte and Caramel Marshmallow Latte. Another favorite was the Vegan Chai Muffin, which perfectly complemented the rich flavors of the coffee.

BlaCk Coffee not only satisfies your taste buds but also your conscience with an inclusive menu featuring vegan options. From espresso and home-brewed coffees to cold-pressed juices, it’s a haven for coffee lovers seeking variety.

Operating Tuesday to Friday from 7 am to 3 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 4 pm, BlaCk Coffee provides a welcoming space to savor your favorite brew. And for those looking to shop, BlaCk OWned OuterWear is conveniently located next door!

Beyond the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, BlaCk Coffee’s impact extends to the community, adding to the cultural richness of Cincinnati. For a taste of exceptional coffee in a setting that champions diversity, BlaCk Coffee is a must-visit. Follow their journey on Instagram @blackcoffeecincy.

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok