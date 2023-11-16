Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm Talks New Single, God, and Delta Fiasco

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Bobbi Storm brought a beautiful presence to The TropHouse on November 15th, where Tropikana dived into the singer’s journey, authenticity, and her dedication to God. Storm, hailing from Detroit, MI, shared her divine inspiration and trust in her process, stating, “God birthed something, and whenever He gives something the OK, He’ll bring everything that you need behind in.” Taking a leap of faith in 2022, Storm quit her job and secured a record deal within six months.

A True Passion

Her passion for singing is evident— she talked about her professional singing background prior to being a recording artist. Storm previously performed in groups, weddings, corporate events, and even sang at Rosa Parks funeral service in 2005. Despite her peers and employers suggesting to pursue fame, Storm emphasized her initial concerns to fame, equating it to “drugs, and suicide, and depression.”

During the interview, Storm performed her new single, “We Can’t Forget Him,” showcasing her soulful gospel and R&B blend.

Bobbi Storm is also a featured vocalist on Maverick City’s Grammy-nominated album, “The Maverick Way.”

Unwavering Faith

Recently, Storm went viral for singing aloud on a Delta flight Nov. 10. A flight attended threatened to kick her off the flight if she would not cooperate. The comments and reshares garnered a great deal of negative conversation against Storm. When asked about the situation, she declined to speak on the story in its entirety, however, she stated that “she sings for the Lord and He put it on her heart that day.”

In the spirit of giving, Bobbi Storm generously gave away two turkeys on-air for Thanksgiving. When asked about her unwavering commitment to her purpose, she reflected on her past mistakes, stating, “Knowing where I came from and not wanting to make those [mistakes] anymore.” Bobbi Storm‘s interview left a resonating impact, showcasing not only her live musical talent but also her steadfast dedication to her faith and purpose.

