Watch: Amber Rose Shares How Bash Found Out About Her OnlyFans Account On ‘No Jumper’ Podcast

Amber Rose shares how her 11 year old son Bash found out about her OnlyFans account on a recent “No Jumper” podcast episode. Watch the interview and learn more about how she’s raising her two sons inside.

The model and social media personality sports a new bubblegum pink haircut as she sat down with “No Jumper” podcast hosts Adam22 and Lena the Plug. They talked about parenting, why she grew out her hair, and how Amber Rose’s son Bash found out about her popular OnlyFans account.

In the interview, Amber shares that she isn’t just offering up information and affirms how smart her eldest son Bash is.

“I wouldn’t say that I volunteer information to my children, but Bash isn’t stupid,” Rose said on the podcast. “He has the Internet, and I got to say he’s a really smart, funny kid, so he’ll be like, ‘Mom, I have an OnlyFans too.’”

Rose also goes on to share what she instills in her children about their perception of women and their bodies.

“He doesn’t care. I taught him from a very early age that you cannot tell women what to do with their bodies,”the mommy of two shared about her conversation with her son. “That’s it. So, if a girl is on OnlyFans and she’s making money off her feet pictures or if guys are stupid enough to buy pictures and videos of girls, let the girl make the money.”

Amber infamously started the Amber Rose SlutWalk back in 2015, where she was joined by a few hundred women for a march to Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. She invited performers and speakers, including one of the founders of the original SlutWalk in Toronto.

Rose went on to give No Jumper host Adam22 and his wife Lena the Plug parenting tips. She also discusses school parents gossiping to their kids about her and how she likes to try new hairstyles from time to time.

Check out the full interview on No Jumper’s YouTube page below:

