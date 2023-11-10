Foodie Friday’s: El Toro Bravo

Happy Friday! Foodies With A Cutie is back with a lively restaurant recommendation!
Nestled in the Hyde Park neighborhood at 3816 Paxton Ave., El Toro Bravo in Hyde Park is a definite place to experience for Mexican cuisine fans.
Operating hours are as follows:
– Monday to Thursday: 11 am – 10 pm
– Friday to Saturday: 11 am – 11 pm
– Sunday: 11 am – 9 pm
Dive into a menu featuring flavorful Birria Tacos to Cozumel-style Seafood, zesty Chipotle Fajitas, and perfectly-crafted Margaritas. The offerings at El Toro Bravo reflect their dedication to providing an authentic Mexican dining experience!
And, guess what? Throughout November, mention “Foodies with A Cutie” and enjoy a complimentary serving of queso or guacamole with your meal! A special treat from El Toro and Foodies With A Cutie!
Whether you’re looking for a casual lunch, a lively dinner, or a place to unwind with friends over margaritas and chips, El Toro Bravo invites you to a flavorful adventure.
Connect with them on Instagram: @eltoroofcincinnati and explore their menus at El Toro Bravo.
Visit El Toro Bravo in Hyde Park on Paxton!
Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!
