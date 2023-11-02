Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

PPA Shares How to Get Residential Parking Permit Signs on Your Street

Published on November 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Dutch road sign: entrance to controlled parking zone for permit-holders only

Source: Bjoern Wylezich / Getty

Are you handicapped and tired of losing your parking spot right in front your house? If you are looking to get a residential parking permit sign placed on your street, we’ve got your back!

RELATED: PPA Creates Tools to Help Monitor ‘Ghost Cars’

The PPA has released a set of steps to take to set up a residential parking permit to make your designated parking spot a safe space.

Warning sign at a disabled bay warning that only permit holders can use it.

Source: Stephen Barnes / Getty

In order to get a residential parking permit sign placed on your street, here are the following steps you need to take:

  • Visit Philadelphia’s permit office located on 35 N. 8th Street to receive a petition packet.
  • Once your petition is complete, you are required to receive signatures of approval from at least 60% of your block’s residents (If your block has 100 residents, you need at least 60 signatures).
  • Take the signed petition packet and give it to your councilperson.
  • Once approved, the petition will be sent to the permit team.
  • The permit team will come out and install the appropriate signage in front of your property.

https://twitter.com/PhilaParking/status/1720085917421994235

Need help along the way? Feel free to reach out to the Philadelphia Parking Authority on social media [CLICK HERE] or reach out to them via their website at Philapark.org 

READ MORE:

RELATED: Philadelphia Police Officer Threatens To Kill A Man For Gambling [Video]

RELATED: SEPTA Trolley Leaves Tracks, Hits Multiple Cars and Historic Philadelphia Building

PPA Shares How to Get Residential Parking Permit Signs on Your Street  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close