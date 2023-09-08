Cardi B Talks New Single, “Bongos” With Megan Thee Stallion, BET Awards, & More!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is back and she brought along her bar for bar bestie, Megan Thee Stallion! Cardi did a media blitz talking to the top media outlets and you know Lore’l and Kyle right here on The Morning Hustle were top on the list!

Her new single Bongos is already making an impact on radio less than 24 hours after its release and let’s not even get started on the videos stunning visuals! This is Cardi and Meg’s second time working together, the first being on the viral record-breaking single WAP! Cardi B shared with us just how the collaboration came together!

“I just heard it in my head… I sent her the song, she sent her verse and its like this is exactly what the f**k I was hearing in my head!” – Cardi B

The new collaboration also happens to be the first song we’ve heard from Megan The Stallion since she ended her legal woes with Tory Lanez. The Stallion seems excited to be back in the booth. She even seems to reference the haters on her most recent verse.

Watch the full interview and be sure to check out the new video and song!

