Nardo Wick kicked it backstage with Z1079’s Heaven before performing live at Z1079’s Summer Jam Powered By Remy Martin!

The show was on Saturday (August 26) night. Nardo Wick talked about a whole lot, including how he go his epic features for a brand new song, upcoming music, and his experience in Cleveland!

Check out the full interview below, and to see all the Summer Jam 2023 interviews and video recaps CLICK HERE.

Nardo Wick Talks ‘Who Want Smoke’ Features, Upcoming Music & More! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com