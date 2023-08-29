101.1 The Wiz
Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Nardo Wick Talks ‘Who Want Smoke’ Features, Upcoming Music & More!

Published on August 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Nardo Wick kicked it backstage with Z1079’s Heaven before performing live at Z1079’s Summer Jam Powered By Remy Martin!

The show was on Saturday (August 26) night. Nardo Wick talked about a whole lot, including how he go his epic features for a brand new song, upcoming music, and his experience in Cleveland!

Check out the full interview below, and to see all the Summer Jam 2023 interviews and video recaps CLICK HERE.

Nardo Wick Talks ‘Who Want Smoke’ Features, Upcoming Music & More!  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close