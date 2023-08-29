101.1 The Wiz
Toosii Talks About His Hidden Talent & Its Unusual Connection To Cleveland

Published on August 28, 2023

Toosii kicked it backstage with Z1079’s The Day Party with Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf before performing live at Z1079’s Summer Jam Powered By Remy Martin!

The show was on Saturday (August 26) night. Toosii talked about a whole lot, his hit Favorite Song, one of his secret hidden talents, and its unusual connection to Cleveland!

Check out the full interview below, and to see all the Summer Jam 2023 interviews and video recaps CLICK HERE.

Toosii Talks About His Hidden Talent & Its Unusual Connection To Cleveland  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

