Moneybagg Yo kicked it backstage with Z1079’s Micah Dixon after performing live at Z1079’s Summer Jam Powered By Remy Martin!

The show was on Saturday (August 26) night. Yo talked about a whole lot, including his upcoming album (dropping soon!) and a brand new tour he’ll be on soon with a popping artist that he wouldn’t give Micah any hints about!

Check out the full interview below, and to see all the Summer Jam 2023 interviews and video recaps CLICK HERE.

Moneybagg Yo Talks New Album & Upcoming Tour With Special Artist! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com