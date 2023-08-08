Op-Ed: Why Jamie Foxx Should Not Have Apologized

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Jamie Foxx has issued an apology for a recent Instagram post that has stirred allegations of antisemitism.

The post, accompanied by hashtags like “fake friends” and “fake love,” was shared on Friday, Aug. 4, and included the statement: “They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you?”

Foxx, 55, swiftly removed the post in the wake of the antisemitism claims.

The newsletter A Wider Frame, which specializes in Jewish issues, described Foxx’s post as a “horrifically antisemitic” message to his 16.7 million followers.

Some individuals interpreted the use of the word “They” in Foxx’s post as perpetuating a damaging stereotype against the Jewish community.

The Anti-Defamation League has pointed out that the unsupported belief suggesting that Jews collectively bear responsibility for the death of Jesus, commonly referred to as “deicide,” has been historically exploited to rationalize violence against Jewish communities for many centuries. It’s worth noting that this claim has been contradicted by both historians and Christian leaders.

In his Instagram apology, Foxx stated: “I now understand that my choice of words has caused offense and I genuinely apologize. That was never my intention.” He further clarified that his reference to “they” was meant to allude to a “fake friend,” and it didn’t carry any additional meaning.

A screenshot from A Wider Frame also revealed that actress Jennifer Aniston had liked the original post before its removal. Aniston subsequently released a statement on her Instagram stories, which vanish after 24 hours.

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” Aniston asserted. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Jamie Foxx’s apology is not warranted, as this incident highlights a broader lack of understanding about the nuances and context of Black linguistics, where phrases like “They killed Jesus” can hold different cultural connotations.

A Washington Post piece on Foxx’s apology briefly mentioned that certain individuals on social media have indicated that the phrase “They killed Jesus” holds significance as a widespread Black colloquialism employed to caution against placing trust too readily. However, this assertion warrants a more comprehensive analysis.

In a world where social media platforms amplify our words and actions, misunderstandings can arise easily, especially when it comes to language nuances and cultural contexts. A closer examination of the tweet and an understanding of Black linguistic nuances reveal that Foxx’s intention was far from being antisemitic. While some interpreted this post as targeting the Jewish community, it’s essential to consider the broader context, cultural nuances, and linguistic subtleties that underlie such statements.

At first glance, the tweet might seem to allude to a connection between the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and potential harm to an individual due to the actions of an unidentified “they.” However, interpreting this as an antisemitic statement oversimplifies the complexity of language and cultural expression. It is crucial to acknowledge the unique linguistic nuances within Black communities, which can differ significantly from “standard” English or other cultural contexts.

In many Black communities, the use of pronouns like “they” or phrases like “them people” carries a specific connotation that extends beyond a literal interpretation.

Black linguistic nuances reflect the rich cultural history and identity of Black Americans, rooted in a complex legacy of survival, resilience and resistance against systemic oppression. Within this linguistic framework, the use of “they” or similar pronouns is often not a reference to a specific group or community, but rather a broader commentary on societal structures, institutions and power dynamics. These expressions are employed to signify a collective “other,” often representing figures of authority or those who pose a threat to the community’s well-being.

The words they or them are often used to refer to a single person, a general group, an abstract concept, systems, or institutions, rather than singling out any particular community. The phrase “They killed this dude named Jesus” can be seen as an evocative expression of historical injustice, reflecting a broader struggle against oppression and persecution. In this sense, Jamie Foxx’s tweet appears to address a wider theme of facing adversity and betrayal, rather than being a direct attack on any specific group.

By referring to the individuals who played a role in Jesus’ crucifixion, Foxx is tapping into a larger narrative of injustice and betrayal that is universal, transcending any specific group. Foxx’s intention was to caution against putting trust in those who might deceive or harm, rather than targeting the Jewish community.

Also, in some cases, the use of generalized pronouns and phrases allows individuals to discuss sensitive or potentially contentious topics without directly accusing specific individuals or groups. This can create a space for open dialogue without putting someone on the defensive, encouraging a more open exchange of ideas.

It’s essential to acknowledge that language is not a static entity; it evolves and adapts to various contexts. Black linguistic nuances have deep historical roots, and it’s important to understand their significance within the broader framework of Black American culture. Misinterpretations of these nuances can lead to harmful assumptions and unjust accusations.

It’s also important to note that the usage of “they” or “them people” is not uniform across all African American speakers or situations. Context matters, and the interpretation can vary based on the conversation, tone and the individuals involved. Just as with any linguistic nuance, the meanings of these expressions can evolve over time and can be influenced by factors like regional dialects, generational differences, and personal experiences.

In the case of Foxx’s tweet, the misinterpretation also underscores the broader issue of how easily statements can be misconstrued on social media platforms, where brevity often leaves room for ambiguity. The knee-jerk reaction to label something as hate speech without considering the context and intent can further polarize communities and stifle meaningful conversations.

The controversy surrounding this incident also serves as a stark reminder of the declining levels of critical thinking and reading comprehension in our society. The knee-jerk reactions and misinterpretations of Foxx’s post point to a broader issue of people engaging with information without taking the time to fully understand its context and nuances.

Furthermore, the incident highlights the impact of outrage addiction, where individuals and even media outlets are quick to latch onto controversial content to generate attention and reactions. This cycle of outrage often leads to hasty judgments and the spread of misinformation, without allowing for thoughtful analysis or open dialogue.

In a time when information is readily accessible and shared at an unprecedented pace, it’s crucial for individuals to cultivate the skills of critical thinking, comprehensive reading, and context awareness. Without these skills, society risks perpetuating misunderstandings, divisiveness, and the perpetuation of harmful narratives.

Dr. Stacey Patton is an award-winning journalist and author of “Spare The Kids: Why Whupping Children Won’t Save Black America” and the forthcoming “Strung Up: The Lynching of Black Children In Jim Crow America.”

