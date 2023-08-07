Everybody wants to get paid, and while working a 9-5 can get you a check, there’s definitely other ways to add some extra cash to the old bank account. The Wall Street Trapper caught up with Good Morning H-Town for some straight talk about money. Rather than spending blindly, he broke down the three ways he views money that helps him keep his spending habits in check. Also, he gives some great stock advice for those who are just starting out or maybe have always wanted to invest, but never learned the game.
Check out the interview below.
The WallStreet Trapper On Investing, His Personal Money Rules and Learning Stocks was originally published on theboxhouston.com
