Issa Rae Collaborates With Shipt To Give College Students The Mentorship Of A Lifetime

Shipt is creating a seamless back-to-school transition with its latest initiative. Today, the delivery company announced its newest membership program, offering college students same-day delivery at a discounted subscription fee of $4.99.

In addition to the new membership for college students, the brand, owned by Target, teamed up with Issa Rae for a summer mentorship program. Shipt is in the second phase of its visionary collaboration with the entrepreneur, actress, and producer. Rae and the other Shipt leaders mentored Avery Harrell, Serenity Owens, Gavin Kelley, and Kayla Collins to gain experience and build professional portfolios. The interns spent 12 weeks working alongside industry experts to create a 30-second ad from start to finish.

The ad was unveiled last night in Times Square, and the interns celebrated their work with an intimate gathering hosted by Shipt. Issa Rae made a special appearance, and congratulated the interns for their hard work and dedication.

“This doesn’t happen. Corporations will give a lot of lip service sometimes, and the fact that you guys are now able to create something great that is airing in Times Square every 30 seconds, with your beautiful faces and your beautiful work – this can go on your resume forever,” she said.

“If you in a couple of years once you graduate want to fudge some things on that resume, like we all do, we’ll support it. Shipt will support it. I will support it,” she continued.

Issa Rae and Shipt will provide the essentials

In support of the student membership launch, Rae has also curated a list of essential items for every college student, available via Shipt, to ensure the upcoming school year is a breeze. The first 500 students to sign up for the student membership will receive a complimentary kit of Issa’s college essentials.* Essentials include: ● Threshold 14 x 14 Wooden Letter Board ● heyday 4000mAh Power Bank ● Be Rooted 3pk Ballpoint Affirmation Pens ● Cheez-it Extra Toasty Baked Snack Crackers Customers can also shop the full list of Issa’s college essentials here. Learn more about the college membership by downloading the app or visiting the website. Check out the highlights from the night below.

