Ludacris Donates $50,000 To The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati

Published on July 31, 2023

Ludacris put his money where his mouth is and gave back to The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati in a major way!

July 20th, Ludacris performed in front of a sold out crowd at the Hard Rock Casino alongside Ashanti & Flo Rida, and according to Fox19 he made an announcement that he would donate to The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati.

“I’m drawn to the Children’s Theatre’s project in Cincinnati because of the plans to develop new works that hit on the topics that matter to kids today,” Ludacris said. “The Emery project signals an incredible opportunity for more children to access the arts and see themselves in what happens on stage. As a father of four daughters and a philanthropist who’s constantly investing in the next generation, I’m honored to be a part of this.

The stand up rapper kept his word and donated $50,000 to The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati!

