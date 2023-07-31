Ludacris Donates $50,000 To The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Ludacris put his money where his mouth is and gave back to The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati in a major way!

July 20th, Ludacris performed in front of a sold out crowd at the Hard Rock Casino alongside Ashanti & Flo Rida, and according to Fox19 he made an announcement that he would donate to The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati.

The stand up rapper kept his word and donated $50,000 to The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati!

