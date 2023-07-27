101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The North American leg of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour continues to make headlines in music and fashion. There have been ongoing surprises since May, from viral videos and stunning performances to extravagant attendee outfits, tour costumes, and new perfumes. Today’s recent Beyoncé x Amazon Music merchandise drop is no different.

Named Drop 2.0, the newest Beyoncé-inspired collection features five items for under $40. The drop adds to previous items available in the exclusive online store. Two more drops are to be released throughout the second half of the Renaissance World Tour.

While many lucky Bey Hive fans can purchase merchandise on-site and see the Queen – and her daughter Blue Ivy – in person, not everyone can snag a ticket to the sold-out tour. But Beyoncé’s Amazon storefront gives everyone the Renaissance experience, offering stickers, posters, and apparel.

The new merchandise drop features a batch of graphic tees perfect to match with miniskirts, sweats, and cargo pants and a sticker pack with decals, each with a unique design. Click the links below to get more information on each new apparel piece. New tees are available up to size 4X.

For the Alien Superstars

ALIEN SUPERSTAR TEE

This tee features a custom green ALIEN SUPERSTAR graphic inspired by the track on the album. Pair the cotton shirt with bright sneakers or a silver bubble bag.

Virgos Report to the Chat …

VIRGO’S GROOVE TEE

Attention Virgos: This is graphic tee is for you. Featuring a light purple design, this VIRGO’S GROOVE shirt is so cute!

Turn on the Heat

HEATED TEE

This breathable, lightweight tee is hot, hot, haute! Grab yours today.

The Feeling is Summer

SUMMER RENAISSANCE TEE

The category is Bey with this custom tee. Snag yours to commemorate the superstar’s ninth tour.

Beyoncé And Amazon Drop New Collection of ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Merch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com