Cincinnati: Bengals Investing Millions Into Paycor Stadium

It looks like the Bengals will invest around $20 Million into remolding the stadium for the fans.

I would say it’s about time. I’m so glad of this move. Now let’s get out there and win some games.

Via Fox19

The stadium enhancements will cost the Bengals $20 million for new grab-and-go concessions, the iconic Bengals promotional “Jungle Set” for fans to take photos, an upgrade to the stadium’s aesthetic and much more.

According to the Bengals, fans will experience “The Jungle” theme throughout Paycor Stadium with new banners, graphics, murals and videoboards welcoming them at almost every entrance. One mural will be Cincinnati-themed, created by a local artist.

How do you feel about this move?

Should The Remodel?

