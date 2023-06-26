It looks like the Reds winning streak comes to an end as they lost by 1 point to the Atlanta Braves.
Via: Fox19
Each team homered four times. Matt Olson hit the 200th of his big league career and Travis d’Arnaud and Ozzie Albies also went deep off Graham Ashcraft. Marcell Ozuna homered against Alex Young.
Cincinnati’s Matt McLain and Spencer Steer hit two-run homers, and Jake Fraley and Will Benson hit ninth-inning drives off Iglesias.
Cincinnati: The Reds 12 Game Winning Streak Comes To An End was originally published on rnbcincy.com
