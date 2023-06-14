Watch: Erykah Badu Paid Tribute To This Young Artist At San Antonio Concert

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy award-winning artist Erykah Badu graces the stage for her Unfollow Me Tour with Yasiin Bey. The songstress recently had a show in San Antonio, Texas where she paid tribute to a younger artist. Find out which singer Erykah Badu paid homage to inside.

Badu announced her 25-city “Unfollow Me Tour” back in April. Fans were excited to learn that artist Yasiin Bey would be joining her on the multi-city tour across the states. What they didn’t know is all the special surprises Badu had in store for them throughout the tour.

Erykah is a powerful creative force who transcends music, film and fashion. She is not only a legendary singer, songwriter and producer, but she is also distinguished for her capacity to heal, promote female wellness, challenge oppressive structures, and uphold the values of her Afrocentric and Black Feminist roots.

Her influence is felt throughout many generations after her, including a young singer named Ari Lennox. If it weren’t apparent in her vocal stylings on her hits like “Shea Butter Baby” or her latest album Age/Sex/Location, the DC R&B vocalist has paid respects to her musical inspirations like Badu and John Legend in many interviews. Ari has also covered several Badu songs over the years, including “Green Eyes,” which obviously inspired her own take on, “Cognac Eyes.”

While singers have been influenced by Badu’s creative expression through music and beyond, the talent would challenge fans and admirers by saying, “Don’t follow me; chart your own path.”

That’s exactly what Lennox has done, and Ms. Badu has taken note. So much so, that she gave Ari her own tribute in this iconic moment a few nights ago in San Antonio, Texas. At Erykah’s latest show, she performed her own rendition of Ari’s “Whipped Cream.” Though the audience sang alongside her, Erykah went on to give her a special shout out, making sure the fans knew who Ari Lennox’s name.

Check out the clip from Erykah Badu’s performance of Ari Lennox’s “Whipped Cream” below:

Watch: Erykah Badu Paid Tribute To This Young Artist At San Antonio Concert was originally published on globalgrind.com