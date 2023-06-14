Millionaire Wealth Coach Cedric Nash Talks New Book “Why Should White Guys Have The Wealth!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s never too late to get to the bag but you have to be willing to do the work! Cedric Nash is a multimillionaire investor who started from the bottom and wants you to know that generational wealth is possible for you too!

We spoke to him regarding his new book, Why should White Guys Have All The Wealth. The book zeroes in on the issue of wealth disparities and the unequal distribution of resources among different racial and gender groups especially the wealth gap between African Americans and White men but that’s not all. Nash’s book is not a list of excuses but the facts are simply the facts. Statistics state that 54% of Black Americans don’t have enough funds to retire even if they wanted to. Cedric Nash’s book takes a ground zero approach to investing and building wealth for Black families no matter the age.

