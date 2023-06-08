Drake Leads With Most 2023 BET Awards Nominations While GloRilla Trails Closely Behind

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

BET announced its 2023 BET Awards nominees. Drake leads with seven nominations and GloRilla trails closely behind with six. Read more details about the upcoming ceremony this month and check out the other nominations inside.

The 2023 BET Awards will air live from Los Angeles Sunday, June 25. Today (June 8), the popular network announced its nominees, with Drake leading the nominations, landing seven. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.

The nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

Drake’s nominations include ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Group’ with 21 Savage, ‘Best Collaboration’ with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), ‘Album of the Year,’ for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ for Jimmy Cook with 21 Savage, and his feature on Wait For You with Future and Tems.

Following Drake’s impressive seven nominations, Big Glo racked in six of her own. Last October, the Memphis rap was named a BET Amplified Artist. She gave an electrifying performance at last year’s ceremony, where she also took home ‘Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist of the Year.’ GloRilla now has six nominations, including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year’ for Anyways, Life’s Great, ‘Video Of The Year’ for Tomorrow 2 with Cardi B, and ‘Best Collaboration’ for her features with HItkidd (“F.N.F. Let’s Go”) and Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”).

21 Savage and Lizzo earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA follow with four nominations each. Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems are tied with three nominations each.

Culture’s biggest night will also celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop throughout the live telecast on BET. The BET Awards will continue its tradition of being the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – honoring the present and future of Black music, creativity, and sportsmanship, by celebrating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

Voting for the BET Awards 2023 Viewer’s Choice Award begins June 8, 2023, and ends June 25, 2023, at 6:30 PM PT/ 9:30 PM ET. Fans can cast their votes here.

Check out the complete list of the 2023 BET Awards nominees:

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT – GLORILLA

BREEZY – CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID – DJ KHALED

HER LOSS – DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS – KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE – BEYONCÉ

SOS – SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR

Best Collaboration

BIG ENERGY (REMIX) – LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 – PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

CALL ME EVERY DAY – CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP- KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK

CREEPIN’ – METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

F.N.F. (LET’S GO) – HITKIDD & GLORILLA

TOMORROW 2 – GLORILLA & CARDI B

WAIT FOR U – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE) – CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP – PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO

BAD HABIT – STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS – JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL – SZA

TOMORROW 2 – GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BLESS ME – MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

FINISHED (LIVE) – TAMELA MANN

I’VE GOT JOY – CECE WINANS

KINGDOM – MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

NEW – TYE TRIBBETT

ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY – YOLANDA ADAMS

THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) – PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO

BREAK MY SOUL – BEYONCÉ

FIRST CLASS – JACK HARLOW

JIMMY COOKS – DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE

KILL BILL – SZA

LAST LAST – BURNA BOY

SUPER FREAKY GIRL – NICKI MINAJ

WAIT FOR U – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

ELLA MAI (UK)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (UK)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SWAZILAND)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (UK)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (UK)

WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 – PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

BREAK MY SOUL – BEYONCÉ

HER – MEGAN THEE STALLION

LIFT ME UP BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

PLAYERS – COI LERAY

SPECIAL – LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

CREED 3

EMANCIPATION

NOPE

THE WOMAN KING

TILL

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH

BRIAN TYREE HENRY

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.

DONALD GLOVER

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT

COCO JONES

JANELLE JAMES

JANELLE MONÁE

KEKE PALMER

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR

ALAYA HIGH

DEMI SINGLETON

GENESIS DENISE

MARSAI MARTIN

THADDEUS J. MIXSON

YOUNG DYLAN

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS

ALLYSON FELIX

ANGEL REESE

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE

BUBBA WALLACE

GERVONTA DAVIS

JALEN HURTS

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

STEPHEN CURRY

Drake Leads With Most 2023 BET Awards Nominations While GloRilla Trails Closely Behind was originally published on globalgrind.com